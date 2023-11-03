Associate Marketing Producer - PT

Are you passionate about creating captivating content? Are you informed about current events, always ready to engage your audience with the latest news? Houston's ABC13 is seeking a Part-Time Associate Marketing Producer to join our dynamic team. In this role, you will collaborate with departments across KTRK-TV to create compelling content for all platforms, including linear television, digital platforms, and social media. If you're a creative individual with strong storytelling skills, we want to hear from you!

Responsibilities:

Create graphics for live newscasts and digital platforms.

Write, produce, and edit promos and news content for KTRK's social media pages.

Pitch creative social media posts and campaigns.

Required Qualifications:

Proficient in Adobe Premiere, After Effects and Photoshop

A demo reel showcasing your excellent writing and editing skills.

Demonstrated sound news judgment to help prioritize content effectively.

Ability to work alone or collaborate with a team in a fast-paced environment.

Willing to work flexible hours including, weekends, nights, and holidays.

Preferred Qualifications:

Shooting experience is a plus.

Previous experience working/interning in a newsroom.

Knowledge of the Houston area.

Required Education:

Bachelor's Degree, Associate's Degree, or equivalent experience

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Job ID 10068213

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

The Disney Entertainment Television group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, protected veteran status or any other basis prohibited by federal, state or local law. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.