Digital/Streaming Producer - PT

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX seeks an experienced digital news content producer for a part-time job who can write, edit, and produce material for our digital, social, and connected TV platforms.

You will work in a high-energy, non-stop news environment to help us cover breaking news and to create compelling content that our users will find valuable and engaging.

Curiosity, solid writing skills and willingness to learn are important. Some of the day-to-day duties include writing stories, producing breaking news, creating original videos, producing live streams, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage content for social media and engage our audience.

Responsibilities:

Assist in developing content across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen and reflective of the diversity of our audience

Writing stories from a variety of sources

Owning breaking news and the big stories with speed and accuracy and growing new opportunities in our multi-media environment

Ability to produce a variety of content for social platforms

Collaborate with other content makers and newsroom leaders to maximize the sharing of our content in a multi-platform way

Understanding of SEO (search engine optimization) and how to use data insights to make editorial decisions to best reach and increase our audience

Basic Qualifications:

Minimum of 1 year experience in a production or newsroom environment

Background in journalism or related discipline

Strong editorial skills, good news judgment and social media expertise

Excellent communication and writing skills, as well as proficiency in grammar, spelling, and punctuation

Ability to multitask and thrive in a fast-paced news environment

An understanding of social strategy and SEO with the desire to keep up with emerging platforms

Must be able to meet deadlines and work under pressure

Proficient with AP style

Experience with Adobe Premiere and Photoshop (or similar nonlinear editing programs)

Must be flexible and willing to work mornings, evenings, and weekends and adaptable to change

Required Education:

Bachelor's Degree (related degree preferred in Journalism, TV/Production, etc.)

Preferred Experience:

One year newsroom experience

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Job ID 10069032

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.