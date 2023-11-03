Associate Photojournalist - Part-Time

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 50 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news leader from sign-on to sign-off. Broadcasting 49 hours of locally produced newscasts each week, ABC13 is the top-rated and most-watched news stations among the Houston-area viewers. ABC13 also leads the market in its digital media efforts, with top rankings for its website, abc13.com, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. ABC13 delivers live and streaming content on Roku, Fire TV, Amazon and AppleTV in the ABC13 Houston App.ABC13 is deeply invested in the Houston community, spotlighting Houston's diversity with community affairs programs covering issues that affect different segments of the population - from local town halls to ABC13+. The station also hosts several community projects throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays, an annual food drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank; and our E-cycle Drive, a collection/recycling effort for outdated electronic equipment in conjunction with Earth Day. ABC13 is also known for broadcasting the city's major events including the annual July 4th Freedom Over Texas celebration, The Chevron Marathon, Houston Pride and The Houston Rodeo Parade.

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is looking for a hardworking and motivated Associate Photojournalist who is ready to grow their career in news photography! Our Associate Photographer must have a passion for creating compelling video content through visual storytelling. We want to see you learn and grow into an experienced, top-notch photojournalist. They should be able to work as a team, collaborating with reporters as well as independently in a fast-paced, fast paced environment.

Responsibilities

Shoot assigned news stories on a daily basis for both linear broadcasts and streaming platforms

Edit segments and assemble video elements for shows

Assist with the upkeep of equipment inventory

Required Qualifications

Minimum of one year of experience working in a newsroom environment.

Must have a clean driving record, and pass a motor vehicle background check

The ability to work under deadline, multi-task and prioritize assignments.

Must be able to lift and carry a minimum of 30 pounds of equipment to execute taped and live segments.

Flexibility to work any shift/any day, including weekends and holidays and business dictates.

Preferred Qualifications

Comfortable on-camera if needed.

Required Education

High School Diploma

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com. Req ID: 10068742

KTRK Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.