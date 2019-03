Medical examiner identifies HISD student stabbed to death over food

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 14-year-old victim of an after-school stabbing was identified today as Brian Angel, an 8th grader at Jane Long Academy in southwest Houston.After school Wednesday, Brian walked across Bellaire Blvd to a convenience store. Authorities say there was an argument with a classmate, which spilled outside the store.The argument ended with Brian being stabbed in the head. He died Friday at Memorial Hermann hospital, and the same day, the 14-year-old accused of stabbing him was arrested."It was over a brownie," Brian's friend said he was told of the argument. "It was ridiculous. I think that (other) kid was not healthy mentally and caused him to pull out his knife and cut him," said Sergio Munoz.Munoz described Brian as outgoing, generous, who dreamed of being a professional soccer player one day. "He didn't deserve what happened, " he said.Police had been searching for the juvenile suspect since the stabbing. Shortly after Brian passed away on Friday, the arrest was announced by HPD. The 14-year-old boy is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Because he's a juvenile, his name is not being released.Jane Long Academy will continue to provide grief counselors to students in need of assistance next week. GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Brian's funeral expenses.After the teen's death, HISD released this statement:A Crime Stoppers reward is offered to anyone who can provide information leading to the suspect's arrest. Information can be provided anonymously at 713-222-TIPS.