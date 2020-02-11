14-year-old steals truck, crashes into two other cars

HOUSTON, Texas -- A teenagers will face two felony charges after crashing a stolen truck into two other cars, leaving one injured.On Monday, five young kids were inside a stolen green truck along the West Beltway near Seagler and Briar Rose around 3:30 p.m."I was just going picking up my daughter from daycare, and as I looked over my right shoulder and saw these kids in a truck," said an off-duty Officer, Dekendrick Spears. "The driver noticed and he looked shocked."Spears sensed something was wrong and called in the truck's plates.Authorities confirmed that the truck was stolen, leading Spears to follow them in his personal vehicle.The kids drove through the Briar Forest neighborhood, then sped through a stop light.They hit a Lexus that was being driven by an older woman, and moments later they hit a Tundra truck with a 4th grader and his mother inside.Caleb Nunez, the 4th grader, remembers the incident as terrifying."We were driving there. Then, the car stops, a sudden jerk, and we're spinning around uncontrollably. Then I saw a police officer running after the guys in the truck."Police were able to capture the 14-year-old driver and his four other passengers who range in ages 11 to 12.All are being checked out in the hospital with unknown conditions.The elderly woman in the Lexus was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.