14-year-old steals truck, crashes into two other cars

HOUSTON, Texas -- A teenagers will face two felony charges after crashing a stolen truck into two other cars, leaving one injured.

On Monday, five young kids were inside a stolen green truck along the West Beltway near Seagler and Briar Rose around 3:30 p.m.

"I was just going picking up my daughter from daycare, and as I looked over my right shoulder and saw these kids in a truck," said an off-duty Officer, Dekendrick Spears. "The driver noticed and he looked shocked."

Spears sensed something was wrong and called in the truck's plates.

Authorities confirmed that the truck was stolen, leading Spears to follow them in his personal vehicle.

The kids drove through the Briar Forest neighborhood, then sped through a stop light.

They hit a Lexus that was being driven by an older woman, and moments later they hit a Tundra truck with a 4th grader and his mother inside.

Caleb Nunez, the 4th grader, remembers the incident as terrifying.

"We were driving there. Then, the car stops, a sudden jerk, and we're spinning around uncontrollably. Then I saw a police officer running after the guys in the truck."

Police were able to capture the 14-year-old driver and his four other passengers who range in ages 11 to 12.

All are being checked out in the hospital with unknown conditions.

The elderly woman in the Lexus was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonteenteenagersstolen car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former school employee accused of inappropriately touching student with special needs
Multiple videos show moments before security guard kills customer
Former Blue Jays pitcher sues Astros over cheating scandal
ABC13's Evening News -- Feb. 10, 2020
Deliberations underway in trial of man accused of killing girl
Dense sea fog reduces visibility along coastal areas
Cold front blowing into Houston
Show More
20-year-old electrocuted after crashing into utility pole
Terminally ill man fulfills wish of marrying fiancée
SPONSORED: Katherine's go-to Valentine's Day brownie dip recipe
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
10-year-old among 2 stabbed by hunting knife in E. Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News