14-year-old shot while trying to sell iPhone to person he may have met on Instagram

A 14-year-old was shot while trying to sell an iPhone to someone he may have met on social media, deputies say.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Crescentbreeze Lane near Ashford Green in southwest Harris County.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man and a pregnant woman took the teen to sell the phone.

As the teen handed the phone over, deputies say the buyer fired shots, stole the phone and drove off in a gray vehicle.

The teen was shot in the hand. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The man with him had a graze wound to his back.

The pregnant woman was not injured.



The windshield of a Mercedes sedan at the scene had several bullet holes.

Deputies aren't sure why the specific meet-up location was chosen.

No one is in custody.



