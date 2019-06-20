14-year-old shot while trying to sell iPhone to person he may have met on Instagram

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Crescentbreeze Lane near Ashford Green in southwest Harris County.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a man and a pregnant woman took the teen to sell the phone.
As the teen handed the phone over, deputies say the buyer fired shots, stole the phone and drove off in a gray vehicle.
The teen was shot in the hand. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
The man with him had a graze wound to his back.
The pregnant woman was not injured.
A 14yo was shot while trying to sell his iPhone, deputies say. He’s in the hospital right now. Still a crime scene in SW Harris Co neighborhood. We counted 28 shell casings. Wow. More: https://t.co/be0cDsCbcI #abc13 pic.twitter.com/0h28DzTCfJ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 20, 2019
The windshield of a Mercedes sedan at the scene had several bullet holes.
Deputies aren't sure why the specific meet-up location was chosen.
No one is in custody.
Here’s a better look—now that the sun is up. Shell casings still all over the road. #abc13 https://t.co/be0cDsCbcI pic.twitter.com/HHXl3NdZ7x— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) June 20, 2019
