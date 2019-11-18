14-year-old shot while playing basketball

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old was shot while playing basketball at a park in Baytown, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Walker Park around 9 a.m.



Officials say four people were playing basketball at the park when a vehicle drove by and started shooting.

The teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Deputies are still searching for a suspect.
