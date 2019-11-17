14-year-old shot while playing basketball at park in Baytown

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting call at Walker Park located at 7613 Wade. 4 individuals were playing basketball when suspect vehicle drove by & discharged a firearm at them. One 14 yr old shot in leg (non life threatening) was taken to hospital by private car. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 17, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old was shot while playing basketball at a park in Baytown, according to authorities.Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Walker Park around 9 a.m.Officials say four people were playing basketball at the park when a vehicle drove by and started shooting.The teenager was found with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.Deputies are still searching for a suspect.