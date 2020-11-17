14-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in road rage incident, HPD says

North officers are working a scene at 500 W. Tidwell. Adult female and 14 year old female came to the emergency room with gunshot wounds. Both are expected to survive. Officers are working to determine how and where the shooting took place. 202 pic.twitter.com/GiDZSUfGTv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 17, 2020

Update adult is in stable condition 14 year old in serious condition. 202 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 17, 2020

HOUSTON Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a fit of road rage led to a 14-year-old girl being shot multiple times Monday night in north Houston.The teen is in critical condition after what police described as a "traffic altercation" that happened around 8:30 p.m. along W Montgomery Road.Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police said a woman and three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, arrived at an emergency room in the 500 block of West Tidwell shortly after. The woman's foot was grazed by a bullet, but the 14-year-old girl had several gunshot wounds, according to police."It was some kind of a traffic altercation that led to a shooting," said Crowson.The girl was transported to the hospital by Life Flight where she remains in critical condition.Meanwhile, the 15- and 16-year-old were not hurt. The woman is expected to recover.Crowson said officers are working to get more information. A description of the suspect or suspects was not yet immediately released.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.