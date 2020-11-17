14-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in road rage incident, HPD says

HOUSTON Texas (KTRK) -- Police believe a fit of road rage led to a 14-year-old girl being shot multiple times Monday night in north Houston.

The teen is in critical condition after what police described as a "traffic altercation" that happened around 8:30 p.m. along W Montgomery Road.

Lt. Larry Crowson with Houston police said a woman and three teens, ages 14, 15 and 16, arrived at an emergency room in the 500 block of West Tidwell shortly after. The woman's foot was grazed by a bullet, but the 14-year-old girl had several gunshot wounds, according to police.





"It was some kind of a traffic altercation that led to a shooting," said Crowson.

The girl was transported to the hospital by Life Flight where she remains in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the 15- and 16-year-old were not hurt. The woman is expected to recover.

Crowson said officers are working to get more information. A description of the suspect or suspects was not yet immediately released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
