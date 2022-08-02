'You never know when a bullet's gonna pass by': Summertime shootings cause fear along Cullen Road

After living in the area for about 15 years, the victim's brother said he's angry by the violence that has now impacted his family.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old girl was the victim of a violent crime on the city's southeast side on Sunday.

Her older brother said that, thankfully, she was just grazed on the side of her hip by a bullet.

The teen girl was riding in a car that was shot as it was leaving Yellowstone and Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston.

The family has lived in the area for about 15 years, and he said he's angry and disturbed by the violence along Cullen Road that has now impacted his own family.

The sight of police cruisers with flashing lights and crime scene tape along Cullen Road is much too familiar for the man who asked to remain unidentified because the person who shot his little sister along that road still hasn't been caught.

"It's not something weird, but it's not cool you know," he said.

His sister went to Children's Memorial Hermann on Sunday night but was recovering back home by Monday afternoon.

"She's never been in the streets, you know? She's a good student. She does everything right. Something like that is just new to her. She was really scared. Right now, she still feels scared to go out. You never know when a bullet (is going to) pass by," he said.

Her fears were founded by two other recent shootings just a few blocks away from the scene where she was hit. Someone shot three people at a nightclub in early June. Then, two days later, a Houston Police Department officer was involved in a shootout right down the road.

"Want to continue to ensure that we provide safety for our community," Lt. J. Adams said on Sunday night.

HPD investigators said the latest shooting started with an attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The 14-year-old victim was an unintended target. Her brother said they'll feel safer if police find the shooters causing chaos this summer along Cullen.

"Something like that is just not OK. It could've been worse. Thank God she was not actually hit," he said.

There is no suspect description or motive, but the police said they are actively investigating the incident.

