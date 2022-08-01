Search for gunman in shooting that injured 14-year-old girl in SE Houston, police say

The girl was riding in a car that had engaged with a second car before people in that vehicle started shooting, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old girl is being treated at Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital after she was shot while riding in a car, and police said they are still searching for the shooter.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday as the teen girl was riding in a car that was shot as it was leaving Cullen and Yellowstone in southeast Houston.

Police said the people she was with engaged in conversation with people in a second car when those people opened fire.

A bullet made its way to the car the 14-year-old was in, hitting her in the hip, police said. A family member drove away from the scene to the 4800 block of Burma Street before calling 911.

The girl was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

There is no suspect description or motive, but police are actively investigating the incident.

