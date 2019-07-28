14-year-old dead, 1 detained after shooting in north Harris County: Sheriff

A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting reportedly initiated from a disturbance between teens at the 200 block of Raymac Street, and ended at the 14100 block of Landfair Street.

According to the sheriff, the 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A third teen, believed to be a possible suspect in the shooting, has been detained.

