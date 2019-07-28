14-year-old dead, 1 detained after shooting in north Harris County: Sheriff

1-@HCSOTexas units are at a shooting scene involving teens. Preliminary info: Two teens (possibly 14 & 16) have sustained gunshot wounds & taken to hospitals, unk. condition. A possible suspect, also teen, is detained. Investigators enroute. I’m out working & will go by #HouNews pic.twitter.com/tzk6ME3Y7C — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 28, 2019

A 14-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in north Harris County.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting reportedly initiated from a disturbance between teens at the 200 block of Raymac Street, and ended at the 14100 block of Landfair Street.According to the sheriff, the 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.A third teen, believed to be a possible suspect in the shooting, has been detained.