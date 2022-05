Midwest officers are at a shooting scene 2500 Tanglewilde. 14 year old male transported in critical condition. 202 pic.twitter.com/BpIlfFMSIs — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 7, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in west Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.On Friday at about 8 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at the 2500 block of Tanglewilde Street.Police say a teenage boy was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. No other injuries have been reported.This is a developing story.