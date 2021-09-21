teen killed

14-year-old stepson of HPD sergeant found shot to death on Kingwood neighborhood walking trail

New Caney ISD said the boy shot to death in the Kings Mill community of Kingwood was a student in its district.
By and
KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- For the second morning in a row, a Houston-area teenager has lost their life to gun violence. This time, the stepson of a Houston police sergeant was killed.

The latest shooting happened on a walking trail off the 2500 block of North Kings Mill Lane just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Kings Mill subdivision.

Video from overnight shows investigators taping off an area on the back side of some homes near a walking path in the neighborhood.

That is where a woman found a 14-year-old lying on the sidewalk. Sadly, that teen died from his injuries.



The woman told police she heard gunshots while she was on an evening walk and saw two men run from the area.

She kept walking, and that's when she found the teenager on the ground, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the victim is the stepson of a HPD sergeant. The identity of the teen has not been released.

The police department further confirmed the teen's death, adding, "The family asks for prayers & that their privacy be respected in their time of grief."



New Caney ISD confirmed that the teen killed was a student in the district.

"We are deeply saddened by this news," the district said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family at this time."

Investigators did not know what led up to the shooting or who may have been responsible.

"She continued her walk and came upon an unresponsive Black male lying on the sidewalk who suffered from multiple gunshot wounds," Specialist Thomas Hudson said.

Now, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact their department.

Another teen, believed to have been as young as 16 years old, was shot and killed in Galena Park early Monday morning.

When authorities responded to a call for shots fired, they found several shell casings in the street and a Hispanic teen boy, just 16 or 17 years old, lying in the front yard of a home.

READ MORE: Teen, believed to be as young as 16 years old, found shot to death in yard in Galena Park
It was a violent night across the Houston area, and sadly, a teen was one of the victims.

