HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say a 14-year-old who was found shot in a vehicle on Thursday has died from his injuries.Houston police say the teen was found shot inside of a crashed car at 10920 Kinghurst Drive around 7:10 p.m.The teen had been shot at least one time and was transported to the hospital where he later died.Police are still looking for the person responsible for the shooting.