Job Posting: Associate Marketing Producer - P/T

Req ID: 10061634

The KTRK Marketing Department supports all other departments at the station, including news, programming, and sales. The department creates content for all platforms (linear, streaming, digital, social media).

The associate marketing producer will shoot and edit videos that appear on all platforms. The producer will also be skilled in creating graphics that air in newscasts and are posted on digital and social media. The producer must work well independently and under tight deadlines, as the position pivots to help the team during breaking news. Must have sound news judgement. Will work closely with graphics manager and assistant marketing manager to learn any new skills.

Responsibilities:

Shooting and editing videos for linear and digital

Publishing videos and graphics to social media and digital pages

Meet with team to brainstorm ideas, campaigns

Train with managers to learn new skills

Basic Qualifications:

Experience with Photoshop and nonlinear editing tools such as Premiere or Final Cut

Must have sound news judgment

Ability to work well independently and under tight deadlines

Required Education:

College Degree Required

Preferred Education:

Newsroom or marketing agency experience preferred but not required

Interested candidates must apply at disneycareers.com to be considered, reference # Job ID 10061634

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.