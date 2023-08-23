KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is looking for an aggressive, motivated and dedicated Associate Producer who is ready for the next step in their career. Our Associate Producer must have a passion for writing and for producing. We want to see you learn and grow into a Newscast Producer.

Responsibilities:

Assist Producers with writing content for all platforms

Write clear and compelling broadcast copy

When trained, produce and booth live cut-ins

Must be able to produce any newscast: any day, any shift

Basic Qualifications:

The ideal candidate would have experience at a local news station.

Demonstrate ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Must be flexible to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays

Preferred Qualifications:

Minimum 1 year of experience working in a newsroom

Line producing experience is preferred but not required

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent education

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com. Req ID: 10057018

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.