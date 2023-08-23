KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is looking for an aggressive, motivated and dedicated Associate Producer who is ready for the next step in their career. Our Associate Producer must have a passion for writing and for producing. We want to see you learn and grow into a Newscast Producer.
Responsibilities:
Assist Producers with writing content for all platforms
Write clear and compelling broadcast copy
When trained, produce and booth live cut-ins
Must be able to produce any newscast: any day, any shift
Basic Qualifications:
The ideal candidate would have experience at a local news station.
Demonstrate ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
Must be flexible to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays
Preferred Qualifications:
Minimum 1 year of experience working in a newsroom
Line producing experience is preferred but not required
Required Education:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent education
Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com. Req ID: 10057018
KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.