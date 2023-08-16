Anchor/Reporter

KTRK-TV, the Disney-owned television station in Houston, is looking for a seasoned journalist with a passion for storytelling both in the field and at the anchor desk. The ideal candidate is looking for stories that can lead newscasts. This position will require some reporting and some anchoring.

Responsibilities:

Candidates must be master storytellers who can identify, develop, shoot, write, edit, produce and report high-quality, enterprising stories for multiple platforms.

Our ideal candidate also knows how to tell high-impact stories utilizing data and other research tools and is willing to experiment with new technology.

Must have a desire to serve the community and a knack for quickly cultivating contacts and exclusive story ideas.

Leadership ability as an Anchor during Breaking news.

Basic Qualifications:

Must be a team player with an exceptional work ethic, the ability to work under deadline, multi-task, prioritize assignments, and have the flexibility to work any shift required. We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media.

Required Qualifications:

Qualified candidates must have a minimum 2 years major market television news experience with excellent editorial, writing, shooting, editing and on-air presentation skills, including live reporting & ad lib expertise.

Past experience in streaming or digital content producing is a plus.

Past experience in covering sports is also a plus.

Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

Required Education:

High School Diploma

Preferred Education:

Journalism Degree

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com. Req ID: 10060018

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

KTRK-TV ABC13 is one of eight Disney owned television stations and is part of a segment know as Disney General Enertainment (DGE). DGE is the content engine of The Walt Disney Company focused on creating original entertainment and news programming for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.