KTRK-TV, the Disney-owned television station in Houston, is looking for an innovative, creative, hard-working, and fiercely competitive reporter. The ideal candidate is looking for stories that can lead our newscasts and knows how to command investigations and exclusive news-gathering.

Responsibilities:

Candidates must be master storytellers who can identify, develop, shoot, write, edit, produce and report high-quality, enterprising stories for multiple platforms.

Our ideal candidate also knows how to tell high-impact stories utilizing data and other research tools and is willing to experiment with new technology.

Must have a desire to serve the community and a knack for quickly cultivating contacts and exclusive story ideas.

Basic Qualifications:

A team player with an exceptional work ethic, the ability to work under deadline, multi-task, prioritize assignments, and have the flexibility to work any shift required.

Respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media.

Qualified candidates must have a minimum of 2 years of major market television news experience with excellent editorial, writing, shooting, editing, and on-air presentation skills, including live reporting & ad lib expertise.

Background check clearance and a clean driving record will be required.

Required Education:

High School diploma or equivalent

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication, or a related field

Interested candidates must apply at disneycareers.com to be considered, reference # Job ID 10053979

