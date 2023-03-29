Associate Newscast Director - PT

The KTRK-TV Production Department is looking for a part time Associate Newscast Director who is a self-starter and works well with others and want to grow/develop their skills as a newscast director.

Responsibilities

Duties will include but not be limited to, hand-held camera, Steadicam and DSLR operation, robotic camera operation, audio assistant and floor manager for live and recorded programming.

Responsibilities may also include various production-related duties including Directing/Technical Directing shows in a unique array of automated production environments.

Basic Qualifications

Must have knowledge of basic studio and field production equipment operation, such as cameras, microphones, IFB's, audio consoles and video switchers.

Required Qualifications:

Min of 1 year experience in broadcast

Qualified candidates must be able and willing to work flexible hours, early mornings, late nights, weekends and holidays. Weekly work hours will vary.

Applicants must be able to lift up to 25 pounds and stand on your feet for long periods of time.

A strong work ethic and positive attitude is required as is the ability to handle multiple tasks

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior Directing and broadcast experience in a live Control Room environment is a plus.

Required Education

High School Diploma

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Job ID 10043883