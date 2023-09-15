A friend of a 17-year-old wounded in a shooting said the injured teen is a student-athlete at Iowa Colony High School.

Iowa Colony HS football team player was the 17-year-old shot in Rosharon neighborhood, a friend says

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two 13-year-olds are facing felony counts in the wake of a shooting that had first-responding deputies working to save the 17-year-old victim's life.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said the shooting in the Rosharon area at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday came after weeks of verbal disputes involving the victim, who was shot in the abdomen while driving.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, where he was stabilized.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located and detained two suspects, who are both 13, near the shooting scene. They said the two minors were found in possession of firearms.

The teen suspects, who are also not identified due to their age, were charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The sheriff's office did not disclose the nature of the disputes.

A day after word of the shooting went public, a neighbor showed ABC13 footage from her home security camera showing the two 13-year-olds walking along the sidewalk. One is clearly seen pulling out a gun and shooting. A black car then drives by the camera. Neighbors said the suspects were shooting at the car.

Alvin ISD confirmed the victim attends Iowa Colony High School, which informed parents of "distressing news" of an "incident off campus."

Eyewitness News also learned from a classmate that the victim is on the football team.

A letter by the high school's principal, Dr. Ashley Marquez, offered emotional support to anyone on campus regarding the ordeal.

"Our priority (Thursday) is to provide support to our students and staff," the principal wrote. "The Alvin ISD Crisis Response Team is on the Iowa Colony High School campus to assist with any campus needs, and students will have access to counselors as needed throughout the day. Our teachers will continue to provide instruction, support, and compassion in the classrooms. Additionally, the campus will have an increased administrative support presence. District wellness and safety protocols are in place."