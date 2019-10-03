13-year-old girl thrown 40 feet in hit-and-run in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old girl was struck by a car Wednesday and thrown about 40 feet in north Harris County, authorities said.

Deputies say the driver of a dark colored convertible with tinted windows was driving southbound on Ella Blvd. when they struck the 13-year-old.

The teen was attempting to cross the street near the intersection of Ella and Willow Timber Dr.

The girl was with family members, including a brother who was on a bicycle, but no one else was injured.

The driver of that car took off after the collision, deputies say.

"If you struck the girl, please contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Traffic Division and let's get this taken care of," Sgt. Michael LeCompte with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The 13-year-old was transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital with head injuries.

The driver could face charges of failure to stop and render aid.
