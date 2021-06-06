13-year-old believed to be shot by another teen at birthday party, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old was shot Saturday night while at a birthday party at an event hall in southeast Houston, according to police.Police responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Reed Road near Jutland.The 13-year-old had gotten into a fight with a 17-year-old when the shooting started, police said.Both teens were found shot, but police said the 17-year-old is also the suspected shooter and is in custody."We don't know if he shot himself in the leg when he was running away. According to witnesses he was the only one that shot but possibly there's another shooter," said Lt. E. Pavel. "We do not have anybody else in custody right now, that's why we're going to look at all the videos and talk to all the witnesses."Police were still talking to witnesses to learn if there are other suspects.The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.