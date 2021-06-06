teen shot

13-year-old believed to be shot by another teen at birthday party, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

13-year-old believed to be shot by another teen at party, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old was shot Saturday night while at a birthday party at an event hall in southeast Houston, according to police.

Police responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. on Reed Road near Jutland.

The 13-year-old had gotten into a fight with a 17-year-old when the shooting started, police said.

Both teens were found shot, but police said the 17-year-old is also the suspected shooter and is in custody.

"We don't know if he shot himself in the leg when he was running away. According to witnesses he was the only one that shot but possibly there's another shooter," said Lt. E. Pavel. "We do not have anybody else in custody right now, that's why we're going to look at all the videos and talk to all the witnesses."

Police were still talking to witnesses to learn if there are other suspects.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Follow TJ Parker on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimebirthdaygun violenceshootingteen shotpartyviolence
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEEN SHOT
Teen girl hit by stray bullet during HS football game, deputies said
Teen killed in shootout with holdup suspect at convenience store
Man accused in road rage shooting after Astros game appears in court
Man who was 16 when Cypress murder committed sentenced to life
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News