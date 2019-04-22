13-year-old driving ATV and 2 other teens hospitalized following crash in NE Harris County

Three teens have been hospitalized with severe head injuries after an ATV crash in northeast Harris County.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 3900 block of Cedar Hill near the Eastex Freeway around 8 p.m. Sunday.Deputies at the scene said two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, who was driving, were on the 4-wheeler when a dog ran in front of them. To avoid hitting the dog, the driver swerved the 4-wheeler, struck a mailbox and then flipped over.Laura Portales knew something was wrong when police and ambulances showed up in the neighborhood."The 4-wheeler just flipped over and over and there was a young little boy," Portales said.Neighbors told ABC13 that the teens attend nearby MacArthur High School, and throughout the evening, friends stopped by the accident site trying to learn more."They are sad. There were kids that went to school with the girl and they were crying," Ophelia Gonzalez said.Texas law allows children to drive ATVs but states if the operator is under 14, they must be directly supervised by a parent, guardian or someone over the age of 18.There's no word yet on the conditions of the other teens.The accident remains under investigation.