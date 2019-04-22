13-year-old driving ATV and 2 other teens hospitalized following crash in NE Harris County

Three teens have been hospitalized with severe head injuries after an ATV crash in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash happened in the 3900 block of Cedar Hill near the Eastex Freeway around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies at the scene said two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, who was driving, were on the 4-wheeler when a dog ran in front of them. To avoid hitting the dog, the driver swerved the 4-wheeler, struck a mailbox and then flipped over.

Laura Portales knew something was wrong when police and ambulances showed up in the neighborhood.

"The 4-wheeler just flipped over and over and there was a young little boy," Portales said.

Neighbors told ABC13 that the teens attend nearby MacArthur High School, and throughout the evening, friends stopped by the accident site trying to learn more.

"They are sad. There were kids that went to school with the girl and they were crying," Ophelia Gonzalez said.

Texas law allows children to drive ATVs but states if the operator is under 14, they must be directly supervised by a parent, guardian or someone over the age of 18.

There's no word yet on the conditions of the other teens.

The accident remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyatvteenagerscrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News