Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus Monday morning when a pack of dogs approached.The boy was attacked by at least one of the dogs, officials say.When a Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputy arrived to the 22800 block of Earlmist Drive, the dog also attacked the deputy. The deputy fired a shot, wounding the dog.The boy's family took him to a hospital for treatment.Authorities are trying to round up the rest of the dogs.