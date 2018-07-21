13 passengers survive after fiery aircraft crash near Austin

All 13 passengers survived a plane crash near Austin-area. (KTRK)

BURNET, Texas (KTRK) --
All 13 passengers on board an aircraft survived after their plane crashed in Burnet County near Austin, sheriff's deputies say.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office responded to the call of a plane crash at on the runway of Burnet Municipal Airport around 9:18 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the aircraft crashed as it was attempting to take off.


Fire officials said the aircraft caught on fire after the crash, but firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with significant burn injuries and seven others were transported to Seton Highland Lakes with minor injuries.
