13 Investigates: How many students have measles vaccination at your child's school?

The state of Texas only releases vaccination rates at the school district level. For districts like Houston, which have hundreds of schools, not having campus-level information makes it difficult for parents to know the percentage of students vaccinated at their child's school.Attempts to mandate campus-level data failed in the last two legislative sessions, despite warnings from public health officials who say it can be helpful.13 Investigates teamed up with ABC journalists at some of the biggest cities in the U.S., including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. We analyzed local measles vaccination rates and found schools in communities nationwide that are below what's considered "herd" immunity, a vaccination rate high enough to protect the larger school population.Using open records laws, 13 Investigates obtained measles vaccination rates by campus at area schools. Our analysis found at Houston Independent School District alone, more than 50 campuses had measles vaccination rates less than 95 percent during the 2018-2019 school year. We reached out to other area school districts and private schools and founds dozens more with lower vaccination rates."You may assume that a certain independent school district has a rate that looks pretty good - 98 percent, 99 percent - but you may have pockets of schools that will have vaccine rates that are markedly lower than that," said Dr. Umair Shah, executive director of Harris County Public Health. "You may be dropping off your child to school and not be aware. ... Parents don't have that information, and teachers don't either."Statewide, 29 percent of kindergarten campuses, both public and private, are below that level. By seventh grade, it is just 12 percent.Measles was considered eradicated from the U.S. in 2000, and there hadn't been a measles case in Harris County since 2015 until this year when health officials confirmed four local cases of the highly contagious disease. Three of the cases were children under the age of four."Confirming four cases of measles earlier this spring that is, to me, the concern, it's the tipping point," Shah said.Measles causes flu-like symptoms of illness, fever and congestion, but it's the only infection that causes a rash that starts on the hairline and spreads down the body, causing red spots that become larger and more joined together. It also can cause white dots on the cheeks of your mouth."Of the childhood illnesses, especially the ones we prevent, measles feels the worst, is the worst and has the highest rate of complications," Dr. Jeffrey Starke, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Texas Children's Hospital.