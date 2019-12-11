13 Investigates: Deadly year for Texas officers

The deadly total includes not only Brewster and Sullivan, but Detective Joseph Seals from Jersey City, NJ and Officer Stephen Carr from the Fayetteville, Arkansas police department. Carr has family ties to the Houston area.
Despite the tragic tally recently, statistics show 2019 is likely to be a safer year for officers across the country. According to ODMP.org, 117 officers have died in the line of duty through Dec. 10, 2019. Last year, 166 active-duty officer died.
ODMP counts officers who were killed intentionally and accidentally.
In Texas, it is not as safe. Statistics show 14 officers have died in the line of duty this year. That is more than last year and is higher than six of the last eight years. There were 14 Texas deaths in 2017. In 2016, 20 Texas officers died in the line of duty, including five killed in a Dallas ambush.
Gunfire, which killed Sgt. Brewster, is always the leading cause of death for officers. Vehicular assault, which is how Sgt. Sullivan died, is the number two cause of intentional death.
