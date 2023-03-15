KTRK-TV, the Walt Disney TV/ABC owned television station in Houston, TX has an opening for a full-time Marketing Producer to join the marketing team. Candidates should be extremely creative and cool under pressure as tight deadlines are the norm.

Responsibilities:

The marketing producer will work in the marketing department in support of the news, programming, and sales departments.

The marketing producer will write, shoot, and edit topicals to air on linear and streaming TV every day. The producer also creates content for all of the station's social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok.

Required Qualifications:

Minimum 1 year experience as a Marketing Producer

Must have video editing experience, Premiere preferred

Must have social media publishing experience

Must be able to create content for social media

The ability to work under tight deadlines, multi-task, and prioritize assignments

Preferred Qualifications:

News experience preferred

Ability to shoot and edit write topicals

Required Education:

College degree

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Job ID 10044258

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.