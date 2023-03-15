Digital Newscast Editor PT

KTRK-TV, the Walt Disney TV/ABC owned television station in Houston, TX has multiple openings for a part-time Digital News Editor

Responsibilities

Editing video for daily newscasts

Importing and exporting of video content

Establishing live signals for broadcast and video intake

Content creation from various file types and video formats

Basic Qualifications

The ability to work under tight deadlines, multi-task, and prioritize assignments

Team player with exceptional work ethic and technical troubleshooting skills

Knowledge of the digital newsroom and understanding of the digital workflow for broadcast and streaming newscasts and server-based digital media workflow

Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro, Dalet Galaxy, and live signal intake

Required Qualifications:

Minimum 3 years of experience in editing on non-linear systems

Demonstrate good news judgment

Experience in editing on non-linear systems

Editing in tight deadline situations, being creative, precise and being able to work fast

Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and as business dictates in extended breaking news scenarios

Required Education

High School Diploma or equivalency

Preferred Education

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Job ID 10044132,10043321, 10043363

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.