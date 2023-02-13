ABC13 LIVE'S After-Oscar Show 2023 Hollywood Getaway for Two

After Hollywood's biggest night comes TV's most glamorous morning, and the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" After-Oscar show. Enter for a chance to win a trip to Hollywood that includes two VIP seats at LIVE's After Oscar Show from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood on March 13, 2023. (Subject to availability; taping schedule subject to change). Roundtrip coach airfare for two to Los Angeles (Winner & Guest). Hotel accommodations for two nights (Based on Double Occupancy). Round-trip transportation to/from Hotel in Hollywood.