Lead Photographer

Job ID 10038402
Location Houston, Texas, United States
Business ABC Owned TV Stations
KTRK/ABC13 is looking for a leader who can help grow and develop our staff of news photojournalists.
This person will manage our team of 15-20 photographers that staff our operation 24/7 while still shooting in the field from time to time.
We are looking for someone who can coach our team and bring our visual storytelling to the next level.
Responsibilities
Regular field newsgathering for multiple newscasts
Managing our team of photojournalists
Would manage ENG purchasing
Evaluation of new and emerging technology
Best practices and policy implementation
Basic Qualifications
Minimum 5 years' experience
Experience shooting in a news environment
Willing to work any day/any shift
Experience with the Panasonic brand of cameras and lenses
Experience with field and interview lighting
Editing with the Premiere Pro or similar editing suite
Required Education
High School Diploma
Preferred Education
BS, Journalism/Communications or similar
About ABC Owned TV Stations:
About The Walt Disney Company:
This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.
