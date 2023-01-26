Lead Photographer

Job ID 10038402

Location Houston, Texas, United States

Business ABC Owned TV Stations

KTRK/ABC13 is looking for a leader who can help grow and develop our staff of news photojournalists.

This person will manage our team of 15-20 photographers that staff our operation 24/7 while still shooting in the field from time to time.

We are looking for someone who can coach our team and bring our visual storytelling to the next level.

Responsibilities

Regular field newsgathering for multiple newscasts

Managing our team of photojournalists

Would manage ENG purchasing

Evaluation of new and emerging technology

Best practices and policy implementation

Basic Qualifications

Minimum 5 years' experience

Experience shooting in a news environment

Willing to work any day/any shift

Experience with the Panasonic brand of cameras and lenses

Experience with field and interview lighting

Editing with the Premiere Pro or similar editing suite

Required Education

High School Diploma

Preferred Education

BS, Journalism/Communications or similar

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com

