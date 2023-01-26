Digital News Editor

.Job ID 10038386

Location Houston, Texas, United States

Business ABC Owned TV Stations

KTRK-TV, an ABC-owned station in Houston, TX, has an opening for a full-time Non-Linear News Editor

Responsibilities

Editing video for daily newscasts

Importing and exporting of video content

Establishing live signals for broadcast and video intake

Content creation from various file types and video formats

Basic Qualifications

The ability to work under tight deadlines, multi-task, and prioritize assignments

Team player with exceptional work ethic and technical troubleshooting skills

Knowledge of the digital newsroom and understanding of the digital workflow for broadcast and streaming newscasts and server-based digital media workflow

Experience with Adobe Premiere Pro, Dalet Galaxy, and live signal intake

Required Qualifications:

Minimum 1 year experience

Demonstrate good news judgment

Experience in editing on non-linear systems

Editing in tight deadline situations, being creative, precise and being able to work fast

Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and as business dictates in extended breaking news scenarios

Required Education

High School Diploma or equivalency

Preferred Education

Bachelor's

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com

