Newscast Producer

Job Description:

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is seeking an aggressive, motivated and dedicated Newscast Producer who will oversee all elements of a daily television newscast. Our newscast producer must build complicated, compelling, interesting newscasts in a highly competitive, high-pressure environment. A successful candidate should be active on social media and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Producers must work well with anchors, reporters, assignment editors, writers, directors and graphic artists. Candidates for this position should have a passion for producing, and should aspire to management positions later in their career.

Responsibilities:

Craft daily newscasts and manage all aspects of the broadcast

Pitch story ideas on a daily basis

Communicate well with others in the newsroom when building shows

Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day

Write clear and compelling broadcast copy

Execute last-minute changes in high pressure situations

Basic Qualifications:

The ideal candidate must have top market producing experience at a local news station

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations. KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com. Job ID 10030661