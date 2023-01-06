Meteorologist

Job Summary:

KTRK-TV the ABC Owned station in Houston, TX is looking for a meteorologist with a strong on-air presence and a commanding, authoritative delivery, who knows how to turn weather data into relevant information for viewers. Candidates must have experience covering severe weather on live TV and you must have a meteorology degree and accredited weather seals. We want someone who strives to present an innovative weathercast on broadcast and digital platforms. You must be comfortable with the very latest in weather tools and technology.

Candidates need to be willing to work any day, any shift. Be prepared to show examples of how you embrace new technologies and new digital platforms to connect with and inform viewers. We want someone who wants to be involved in the community, is passionate about their work, and enjoys being part of a team.

Responsibilities:

Forecast weather conditions 10 days out for Houston and Southeast Texas.

Prepare relevant weather maps and innovative graphics to communicate the weather forecast and expected impacts.

Present the forecast during live broadcasts and recordings for digital platforms.

Communicate life-saving information to people during dangerous weather events.

Basic Qualifications:

Skilled in analyzing weather observations to identify important atmospheric features.

Skilling in utilizing computer model data to produce an accurate forecast.

Possesses a knowledge of atmospheric dynamics and tropical meteorology.

Proficient in producing graphics through IBM's Max software.

Required Qualifications:

A minimum 3 years of experience broadcasting in a medium or large TV market.

Required Education:

Bachelor of Science Degree in Meteorology or associated geoscience

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations. KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.

To be considered all interested applicants must apply online at disneycareers.com. Job ID 10032364