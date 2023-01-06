Reporter

Job Summary:

KTRK-TV, the Disney-owned television station in Houston, is looking for an innovative, creative, hard-working, and fiercely competitive reporter. The ideal candidate is looking for stories that can lead our flagship evening newscasts and knows how to command investigations and exclusive news-gathering when all the PIOs have gone home.

Responsibilities:

Candidates must be master storytellers who can identify, develop, shoot, write, edit, produce and report high-quality, enterprising stories for multiple platforms.

Our ideal candidate also knows how to tell high-impact stories utilizing data and other research tools and is willing to experiment with new technology.

Must have a desire to serve the community and a knack for quickly cultivating contacts and exclusive story ideas.

Basic Qualifications:

Must be a team player with an exceptional work ethic, the ability to work under deadline, multi-task, prioritize assignments, and have the flexibility to work any shift required. . We want a respected, knowledgeable, ethical station representative and team player with a strong presence on social media.

Required Qualifications:

Qualified candidates must have a minimum 2 years major market television news experience with excellent editorial, writing, shooting, editing and on-air presentation skills, including live reporting & ad lib expertise.

Background check clearance and clean driving record will be required.

Required Education: High School Diploma

Preferred Education: Journalism Degree

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

About The Walt Disney Company:

