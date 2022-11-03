Digital News & Content Producer

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV owned station located in Houston, TX seeks an experienced digital news content producer who can write, edit, and produce material for our digital, social, and connected TV platforms.

You will work in a high-energy, non-stop news environment to help us cover breaking news and to create compelling content that our users will find valuable and engaging.

Curiosity, solid writing skills and willingness to learn are important. Some of the day-to-day duties include writing stories, producing breaking news, creating original videos, producing live streams, optimizing content for more reach and impact, and helping to manage content for social media and engage our audience.

Responsibilities:

Assist in developing content across current and future platforms with storytelling that is optimized for each screen and reflective of the diversity of our audience

Writing stories from a variety of sources

Owning breaking news and the big stories with speed and accuracy and growing new opportunities in our multi-media environment

Ability to produce a variety of content for social platforms

Collaborate with other content makers and newsroom leaders to maximize the sharing of our content in a multi-platform way

Understanding of SEO (search engine optimization) and how to use data insights to make editorial decisions to best reach and increase our audience

Basic Qualifications:

Min of 1 years' experience in a production or newsroom environment

Background in journalism or related discipline

Strong editorial skills, good news judgment and social media expertise

Excellent communication and writing skills, as well as proficiency in grammar, spelling, and punctuation

Ability to multitask and thrive in a fast-paced news environment

An understanding of social strategy and SEO with the desire to keep up with emerging platforms

Must be able to meet deadlines and work under pressure

Proficient with AP style

Experience with Adobe Premiere and Photoshop (or similar nonlinear editing programs)

Must be flexible and willing to work mornings, evenings, and weekends and adaptable to change

Required Education:

Bachelor's Degree (related degree preferred in Journalism, TV/Production, etc.)

To Apply: Disneycareers.com

Job ID 10029571

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.