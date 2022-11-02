Investigative Reporter

KTRK is looking for an investigative reporter who isn't afraid to hold people in powerful positions accountable. Houston's top-rated legacy station, built on the work of legends like Marvin Zindler, has a history of hard-hitting, impactful investigative journalism.

Our next investigator will be a leader in innovative and visual storytelling, as well as being the editorial leader of our investigative unit, including a producer and photojournalist.

The ideal candidate will have experience in open records, FOIA, media law, social and digital production. In addition to investigative pieces, this reporter will appear from time to time to assist in breaking news and daily news coverage.

Responsibilities

Pitch, develop, write and produce investigative stories on all of ABC13's platforms

Lead the investigative unit and serve as a liaison to news management

Be a resource during breaking news in helping find additional pieces as needed

Be active on social media regularly

Basic Qualifications

Basic knowledge of social media platforms

Basic knowledge of newsroom production systems, including Adobe Premiere

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor's degree in journalism or equivalent

Minimum five years' experience in journalism or investigative journalism

Required Education

Bachelor's degree in journalism or equivalent

Preferred Education

High School Diploma

To Apply: Disneycareers.com

Job ID 10030656

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.