Job Title: Associate Producer
Req ID: 10026978
KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is looking for an aggressive, motivated and dedicated Associate Producer who is ready for the next step in their career. Our Associate Producer must have a passion for writing and for producing. We want to see you learn and grow into a Newscast Producer.
Responsibilities:
Assist Producers with writing content for all platforms
Write clear and compelling broadcast copy
When trained, produce and booth live cut-ins
Must be able to produce any newscast: any day, any shift
Basic Qualifications:
The ideal candidate would have experience at a local news station. Line producing experience is preferred but not required
Demonstrate ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
Must be flexible to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays
Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
Interested applicants apply online at disneycareers.com
