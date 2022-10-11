Newscast Director

Live Newscast and Special Productions Director. This person will be tasked to Direct live broadcast and streaming news programs utilizing both automated television production systems as well as a conventional production environment. This position also requires extensive knowledge of television audio setup and execution for studio and field productions.

Responsibilities:

Directing live local newscasts and taped special programs using the Ross Overdrive Production System

Directing live and taped special event programs in a conventional Production Truck environment utilizing the Ross Carbonite switcher

Planning and setting up audio for special field productions and running audio for these shows using a Midas Pro 2 audio console.

Basic Qualifications:

Thorough knowledge of conventional and automated television production systems.

Thorough knowledge of studio and field video and audio production.

Required Qualifications:

Min of 3 years' experience Directing live linear newscasts using automated production systems (i.e., Ross Overdrive, Grass Valley Ignite, Sony ELC)

Audio experience setting up microphones, pre-fades, IFB's etc. for live studio and field productions.

Proven Leadership experience.

Must be willing to work any shift

Required Education:

High School Diploma

Preferred Education:

College or Technical School Diploma

Interested candidates should apply via Disneycareers.com

Job ID 10026604

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.