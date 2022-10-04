Sr. Newscast Producer

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is seeking a highly experienced Senior Producer who will oversee all elements of a daily television newscast and help to manage reporter and photographer assignments. Our senior newscast producer must build complicated, compelling, interesting newscasts in a highly competitive, high-pressure environment. A successful candidate should be active on social media and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Senior Producers must work well with other managers, anchors, reporters, assignment editors, writers, directors and graphic artists. Candidates for this position should have a passion for management, leadership, collaboration and producing quality newscasts for all platforms.

Responsibilities:

Craft daily newscasts and manage all aspects of the broadcast

Pitch story ideas on a daily basis

Communicate well with others in the newsroom when building shows

Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day

Write clear and compelling broadcast copy

Help coach & train less experienced producers and associate producers

Execute last-minute changes in high pressure situations

Basic Qualifications:

The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years producing experience in Houston

Demonstrate the ability work under deadline pressures in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

Interested candidates should apply via Disneycareers.com

Job ID 10026975

KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.