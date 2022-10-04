Sr. Newscast Producer

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is seeking a highly experienced Senior Producer who will oversee all elements of a daily television newscast and help to manage reporter and photographer assignments. Our senior newscast producer must build complicated, compelling, interesting newscasts in a highly competitive, high-pressure environment. A successful candidate should be active on social media and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Senior Producers must work well with other managers, anchors, reporters, assignment editors, writers, directors and graphic artists. Candidates for this position should have a passion for management, leadership, collaboration and producing quality newscasts for all platforms.
Responsibilities:
Craft daily newscasts and manage all aspects of the broadcast
Pitch story ideas on a daily basis
Communicate well with others in the newsroom when building shows
Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day
Write clear and compelling broadcast copy
Help coach & train less experienced producers and associate producers
Execute last-minute changes in high pressure situations
Basic Qualifications:
The ideal candidate must have at least 3 years producing experience in Houston
Demonstrate the ability work under deadline pressures in a rapid, fast-paced environment
Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.
Required Education:
Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience
Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field
Interested candidates should apply via Disneycareers.com
Job ID 10026975
KTRK Television, Inc is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.