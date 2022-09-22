KTRK-TV, the ABC/Disney TV-owned station located in Houston, TX is looking for a full-time Multimedia Graphic Designer to join the Art Department. Candidates should be extremely creative and cool under pressure. Tight deadlines are the norm.
Serious candidates should be proficient in the Adobe Creative Suite and expert users in Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects. Knowledge in non-linear editing programs such as Adobe Premiere is also required, and 3D software knowledge is a plus.
Candidates need a complete understanding of social media and how to creatively reach that audience. Qualified candidates must have 3-5 years of graphic experience in a business environment and be creative self-starters.
Responsibilities:
Create graphics that appear on television, digital and social media, print, and out-of-home advertising
Help manage the station's social media accounts by creating and publishing content daily
Creation of materials in support of all departments
Ensure that ABC13's branding and design standards are consistent across all materials
Basic Qualifications:
3 years of graphic design experience (This is not an entry-level graphic designer position)
Portfolio of completed graphic designs and creative projects
An ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines
Creative thinker with attention to detail
Strong knowledge and understanding of current trends in digital media/social media
Required Qualifications:
Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, and After Effects)
Proficient and comfortable creating and publishing content on social media (Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram)
Must submit portfolio or link to portfolio upon applying
Required Education:
High School Diploma
Preferred Education:
Bachelor's degree in graphic design or a related fine arts field
Interested Candidates:
Apply online at disneycareers.com
Req. ID: 10019378
Equal Opportunity Employer -Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity