Premium Content Producer

Job ID 10015598

Location Houston, Texas, United States

Business Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Flex Type On-Site - This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Job Summary:

Are you looking for more than producing the daily newscast and looking for a new and exciting challenge? KTRK-TV, the Disney-ABC Owned station in Houston, is looking for an innovative and creative Multi-Skilled Producer who can successfully identify, book, shoot, edit and produce compelling and impactful Premium Content, both short and long form. Our team produces everything from a variety of documentary-style originals including hard-hitting true crime genre and biography-style profiles. We also excel at finding and shining a positive spotlight on those exceptionally unique stories in our diverse communities. Qualified candidates are "ideas" people who know how to find and recognize relevant, captivating, authentic stories that evoke emotion and conversation.

Responsibilities

Find and recognize relevant, captivating, authentic stories that evoke emotion and conversation.

You must be a master storyteller who can identify, develop, shoot, write, edit and produce high-quality, enterprising stories for multiple platforms.

Basic Qualifications

Must be proficient in modern storytelling techniques with the ability to take a story from concept to completion.

Must possess exception research and interviewing techniques with the ability to secure those "hard to get" exclusive interviews.

Must have strong writing, producing, and editorial skills.

Ability to pivot to accommodate our ever-changing content demands (a true news junkie)

Team player with exceptional work ethic

Required Qualifications:

Three years of medium to large market television news experience

The ability to work under deadlines, multi-task, and prioritize assignments

Must be able to carry a minimum of 30 pounds of photography equipment

Must pass a pre-employment background check and DMV check.

Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays as business dictates

We want respected, knowledgeable, and ethical station representatives. You must be willing to work any day, any shift.

Required Education

High School Diploma

