Newscast Producer

Location Houston, Texas, United States

Business Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution

Flex Type On-Site - This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Job Summary:

KTRK-TV, the Disney TV station located in Houston, TX is seeking an aggressive, motivated and dedicated Newscast Producer who will oversee all elements of a daily television newscast. Our newscast producer must build complicated, compelling, interesting newscasts in a highly competitive, high-pressure environment. A successful candidate should be active on social media and understand how to leverage those platforms for stories. Producers must work well with anchors, reporters, assignment editors, writers, directors and graphic artists. Candidates for this position should have a passion for producing, and should aspire to management positions later in their career.

Responsibilities:

Craft daily newscasts and manage all aspects of the broadcast

Pitch story ideas on a daily basis

Communicate well with others in the newsroom when building shows

Collaborate with digital team members throughout the day

Write clear and compelling broadcast copy

Execute last-minute changes in high pressure situations

Basic Qualifications:

The ideal candidate must have top market producing experience at a local news station

Demonstrated ability work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Detail-oriented with strong editorial and production skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Must be flexible with working hours (late nights, overnights. Weekends and holidays) and adaptable to change.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field