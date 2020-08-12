12-year-old girl shot while sleeping at NW Houston motel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old girl was shot while asleep in a motel in northwest Houston, according to Houston police.

Around 1:30 a.m., police say a bullet came through the wall from an adjoining room at the motel along the Northwest Freeway and Fairbanks North Houston.

The girl was asleep in bed. Police say she was shot in the calf

"She was lying in bed. She should not have a gunshot wound at this moment," one responding officer said.

The girl's mother and two siblings were in the room and were also in bed. Police say they were not hurt.

Police are unsure whether the next door shooting was an accidental discharge or if someone intentionally fired.

Officers have spoken to the person who the room was registered to, but no one has been charged at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonstray bulletchild injuredshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad rescues daughter and 5 puppies before fatal crash
Man fires weapon, throws food in restaurant rampage, HCSO says
Starbucks peak times see major shift due to pandemic
Harris Co. leader reacts to Kamala Harris as VP candidate
Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the Atlantic
Tips for schools to prevent face mask bullying in kids
$400 unemployment boost is expected in a couple weeks
Show More
Health experts say city's making progress on COVID-19
Here's why you'll want to limit your time outside today
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
2020's 'best' meteor shower lights up night sky
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
More TOP STORIES News