12-year-old girl shot while sleeping at NW Houston motel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old girl was shot while asleep in a motel in northwest Houston, according to Houston police.Around 1:30 a.m., police say a bullet came through the wall from an adjoining room at the motel along the Northwest Freeway and Fairbanks North Houston.The girl was asleep in bed. Police say she was shot in the calf"She was lying in bed. She should not have a gunshot wound at this moment," one responding officer said.The girl's mother and two siblings were in the room and were also in bed. Police say they were not hurt.Police are unsure whether the next door shooting was an accidental discharge or if someone intentionally fired.Officers have spoken to the person who the room was registered to, but no one has been charged at this time.