football

12-year-old's arm broken by Spring ISD coach during practice drill, dad says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Football coach accused of fracturing 12-year-old's arm

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A father in Spring wants answers after his son was injured during summer football practice.

Troy Fletcher's 12-year old son is now dealing with a broken arm after he said a football coach at Claughton Middle School used him as an example during a football tackle drill on June 30.

The young boy said he was even blindsided.

"I turned away and then when I looked back he was already running at me," he told ABC13.

The boy said the coach collided with him and he heard his arm snap. He was told to sit on the sideline and said the coach came to ask if he was okay.

"I told him he broke my arm," said the boy.

The 12-year-old said another coach gave him ice and practice continued. Afterward, his parents were called.

"Why did they not provide my son with medical care? They did not call EMS," Fletcher said.

The child's parents took him to the hospital where they learned he had his arm broken.

In a statement from Spring ISD, the district said they're investigating to see if all health and safety protocols were followed. The district also told ABC13 the incident is under investigation and that, "Coaches routinely demonstrate mechanics and techniques of the game in preparation for drills and exercises."

The Fletcher family has filed a police report and hopes that criminal charges will be brought against the coach.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springchildren's healthspring isdchild injuredathletesfootballsports
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOTBALL
NFL Week 7 takeaways: What we learned, big questions for every game...
JJ Watt on Texans: 'It hurts me to see where' fan base is now
NFL lineman helps wife deliver baby girl in his living room
NFL proposes fix to race-norming in concussion settlement
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News