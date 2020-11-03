Help find her: 12-year-old Houston girl missing since Monday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 12-year-old girl who went missing from her home Monday night.Ashley Miralda was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Parramatta Lane.Ashley was wearing a gray jacket with green lines on it, blue and gray pants, and a black backpack.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.