A 12-year-old girl is in stable condition after authorities say she was hit by a car in north Harris County.Harris County Constable Precinct 4's office wrote on Facebook that the incident happened near Imperial Valley Drive and N. Vista Drive.Authorities say the 12-year-old girl was transported to a hospital after she was hit.Drivers in the area should expect delays, as authorities say Imperial Valley is shutdown southbound between N. Vista and Bammel.