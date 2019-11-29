Boy, 12, grazed by stray bullet while home on Thanksgiving, police say

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A 12-year-old boy was injured after a stray bullet grazed his neck inside a South Side home on Thanksgiving, police said.
The shooting occurred in a neighborhood on Chicago's south side on Thursday at around 3:45 p.m.
The boy was playing video games at the time.
According to Chicago police, shots were heard in the area before a stray bullet traveled through the wall of the residence, striking the victim.
The boy was transported to a local hospital in good condition, police said.
No offenders are in custody at this time.
Detectives are investigating.
