Boy, 12, grazed by stray bullet while home on Thanksgiving, police say

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A 12-year-old boy was injured after a stray bullet grazed his neck inside a South Side home on Thanksgiving, police said.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood on Chicago's south side on Thursday at around 3:45 p.m.

The boy was playing video games at the time.

According to Chicago police, shots were heard in the area before a stray bullet traveled through the wall of the residence, striking the victim.

The boy was transported to a local hospital in good condition, police said.

No offenders are in custody at this time.

Detectives are investigating.
