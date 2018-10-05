HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A 12-year-old girl has been injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston.
Police say gunfire erupted in the 8400 block of Hammerly near Marnel Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.
The young victim was inside a second-floor apartment with other children when she was struck by a bullet, according to HPD.
I’m in northwest Houston where there’s a large @houstonpolice presence. Crime scene tape blocks an apartment complex entrance. I’m trying to gather information about what happened. pic.twitter.com/zr6RNKf87g— Nick Natario (@NickABC13) October 6, 2018
The girl was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition.
A caller told 911 dispatchers the girl was shot in the abdomen.
Police say they are looking for a red car involved in the shooting.
We do not know whether police have identified a suspect or suspects.
Drive by shooting at 8426 Hammerly Rd, suspects shot into an apartment striking a twelve year old girl. The girl is being transported to the Texas Children Hospital. Investigators are making the scene. CC4— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 6, 2018
