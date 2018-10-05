I’m in northwest Houston where there’s a large @houstonpolice presence. Crime scene tape blocks an apartment complex entrance. I’m trying to gather information about what happened. pic.twitter.com/zr6RNKf87g — Nick Natario (@NickABC13) October 6, 2018

Drive by shooting at 8426 Hammerly Rd, suspects shot into an apartment striking a twelve year old girl. The girl is being transported to the Texas Children Hospital. Investigators are making the scene.



#hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 6, 2018

A 12-year-old girl has been injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston.Police say gunfire erupted in the 8400 block of Hammerly near Marnel Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.The young victim was inside a second-floor apartment with other children when she was struck by a bullet, according to HPD.The girl was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition.A caller told 911 dispatchers the girl was shot in the abdomen.Police say they are looking for a red car involved in the shooting.We do not know whether police have identified a suspect or suspects.