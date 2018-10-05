12-year-old girl in critical condition after drive-by shooting

Watch ABC13 live video from anywhere - your phone, your mobile device or your computer!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 12-year-old girl has been injured in a drive-by shooting in northwest Houston.

Police say gunfire erupted in the 8400 block of Hammerly near Marnel Road just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The young victim was inside a second-floor apartment with other children when she was struck by a bullet, according to HPD.



The girl was taken to Texas Children's Hospital in critical condition.

A caller told 911 dispatchers the girl was shot in the abdomen.

Police say they are looking for a red car involved in the shooting.

We do not know whether police have identified a suspect or suspects.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild injureddrive by shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
HIGHWAY 90 SHOWDOWN: Dayton at Crosby tonight
Crosby HS band needs YOUR help getting to Chicago
The man behind Crosby's powerhouse football program
Dayton head coach instills more than football in players
Dr Pepper gifts tickets to football fans after son shreds $1,000
Stuart Mouchantaf was changed by knee injury, ex-teammate says
Woman searches Plenty of Fish for hitman to kill ex: FBI
Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse closing after 15 years
Show More
How much is 7 rows worth of beer at an Astros game?
ALDS Game 1: 'Stros beat Indians 7-2 to take Game 1
Former Rice football player charged in Blain Padgett's death
Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
Good Samaritan loses leg while helping stranded motorist
More News